German Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the German Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1755-1910 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1800-1930 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0845-1100 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1245-1450 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1615 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)