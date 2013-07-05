German Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the German Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Saturday

BBC 1 HD

1755-1910 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD

1800-1930 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.









Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0845-1100 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1245-1450 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1130-1615 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)