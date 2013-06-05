Canadian Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Canadian Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Friday
BBC 2 HD
1545-1645 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1545-1645 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
BBC 3
1900-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
BBC 2 HD
1455-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
BBC 1 HD
1700-1910 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1815-2110 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)
BBC Red Button
2100-2200 Post-race analysis and debate.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1445-1650 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1845-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
1845-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1445-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
1700-1945 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1730-2200 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)