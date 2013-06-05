Canadian Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Canadian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Friday

BBC 2 HD

1545-1645 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



BBC 3

1900-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

BBC 2 HD

1455-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.



BBC 1 HD

1700-1910 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD





BBC Red Button 2100-2200 Post-race analysis and debate. 1815-2110 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)







Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1445-1650 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1845-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1445-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1700-1945 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1730-2200 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)