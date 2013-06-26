British Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the British Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Fiday

BBC Red Button Freeview

0955-1130 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



BBC Red Button Freeview

1355-1535 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

BBC 2 HD

0955-1105 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.



BBC 1 HD

1215-1420 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD





BBC Red Button Freeview 1530-1630 Post-race analysis and debate. 1210-1530 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)







Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0945-1200 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1345-1550 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1130-1615 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)