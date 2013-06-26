Wednesday, 26 June 2013

British Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the British Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Fiday
BBC Red Button Freeview
0955-1130 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

BBC Red Button Freeview
1355-1535 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
BBC 2 HD
0955-1105 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

BBC 1 HD
1215-1420 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD 
1210-1530  Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)

BBC Red Button Freeview
1530-1630 Post-race analysis and debate.


Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0945-1200 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1345-1550 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1615 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)
