Spanish Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Friday
BBC 2 HD
0855-1035 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1300-1445 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
BBC 2 HD
0955-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
BBC 1 HD
1210-1415 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1210-1515 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)
BBC Red Button
1515-1615 Post-race analysis and debate.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0845-1050 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1245-1450 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)