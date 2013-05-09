Spanish Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Friday

BBC 2 HD

0855-1035 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1300-1445 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

BBC 2 HD

0955-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.



BBC 1 HD

1210-1415 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD





BBC Red Button 1515-1615 Post-race analysis and debate. 1210-1515 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)







Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0845-1050 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1245-1450 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1200-1435 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)