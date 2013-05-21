Monaco Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Monaco Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Saturday

BBC 1 HD

1735-1850 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD

1735-1905 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.









Sky





Thursday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0845-1100 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1245-1500 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1200-1505 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)