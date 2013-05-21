Tuesday, 21 May 2013

Monaco Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Monaco Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1735-1850 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1735-1905 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.



Sky

Thursday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0845-1100 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1245-1500 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0945-1110 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

1200-1505 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)
