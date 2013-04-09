Senna vs Schumacher (1991-1994)

Red

were Senna was faster

blue were Schumacher was faster.

1991 Season





If Gerhard Berger and Andrea de Cesaris were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

2.501-2.114 = Schumacher was faster than Senna by 0.419s



If Gerhard Berger and Nelson Piquet were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

2.114-2.082 = Senna was faster than Schumacher by 0.032s

1992 Season

If Gerhard Berger and Martin Brundle were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

1.036-0.750 = Schumacher was faster than Senna by 0.286s

1993 Season

If Michael Andretti and Riccardo Patrese were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

0.468-0.008 = Senna was faster than Schumacher by 0.460s

If Mika Hakkinen and Riccardo Patrese were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

1.785 + 0.008 = Schumacher was faster than Senna by 1.793s

1994 Season

If Damon Hill and Jos Verstappen were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

1.206-0.296 = Schumacher was faster than Senna by 0.910s

If Damon Hill and JJ Lehto were of equal speed over a qualifying lap -

0.549-0.296 = Schumacher was faster than Senna by 0.253s