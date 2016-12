Senna vs Schumacher (1991-1994)

Red

Pat Symonds in a recent article for Autosport -Lets look at the four years arguably the two greatest Formula One drivers of all time were on the track at the same time. As their cars where not equal, a cross reference to how their teammates fared against each other is included.Senna and Schumacher's team mates where obviously not equal either but they were much more so than the cars they raced. A few exceptions were particularly in 1993 when Senna had a really weak teammate in Michael Andretti and then a really strong one in Mika Hakkinen. Andretti is too weak for a valid comparison with Schumacher's teammate that year(Riccardo Patrese) and Hakkinen is too strong.Regardless of it not being an exact science - calculated below is the average qualifying lap time in a cross reference scenario as if Senna and Schumacher's teammates were of equal ability. For further comparison you can then research the duo's teammates at manipef1.com/stats/drivercomparison/ to cross reference how they fared against each other and thus see how valid the Senna vs Schumacher comparisons are.(Schumacher made his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in August)1.8 vs 7.2 (average qualifying position)6 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)2.082s (average lap-time Senna was faster by)2.2 vs 5.7 (average finishing position)3 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)4 vs 11 (average qualifying position)1 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)2.501s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)2 vs n/a (average finishing position)0 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)1.8 vs 8.8 (average qualifying position)3 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)2.114s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)2.7 vs 6.6 (average finishing position)5 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)2.8 vs 4.7 (average qualifying position)14 vs 2 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)0.750s (average lap-time Senna was faster by)3.1 vs 3.2 (average finishing position)5 vs 1 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)4.6 vs 7.4 (average qualifying position)14 vs 2 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)1.036s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)3.1 vs 3.6 (average finishing position)4 vs 2 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)3.8 vs 3.8 (average qualifying position)8 vs 8 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)0.008s (average lap-time Schumacher was faster by)3.7 vs 2.2 (average finishing position)2 vs 3 (teammate finishing above other where both cars completed race)9.8 vs 7.4 (average qualifying position)4 vs 9 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)0.468s (average lap-time Schumacher's teammate was faster by)7.3 vs 5.0 (average finishing position)2 vs 2 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)3.7 vs 8.7 (average qualifying position)3 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)1.785s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)n/a vs 12 (average finishing position)0 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)1 vs 2 (average qualifying position)3 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)0.296s (average lap-time Senna was faster by)n/a vs 1 (average finishing position)0 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)3.5 vs 9.5 (average qualifying position)2 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)1.206s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)2 vs n/a (average finishing position)0 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)4 vs 5 (average qualifying position)1 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed qualifying)0.549s (average lap-time Senna's teammate was faster by)6 vs n/a (average finishing position)0 vs 0 (driver finishing above other where both cars completed race)