F1 Driver And Team Form Guide Chinese GP 2013

A look at the difference in driver/car packages during the Chinese grand prix. The average lap time is of the entire race which includes pitstop laps.
Race: Driver-Car Package Chinese GP 2013
(With head to head over season where both teammates finish race and or both qualify)
|Driver - Car
|Average
Lap Time
|Driver
Gap
|Teammate
Gap
|Teammate
Head to Head
|Fernando Alonso - Ferrari
|1:43.338
|0.000
|-0.729
|R 2-0 Q 1-2
|Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus
|1:43.520
|+0.182
|-0.772
|R 2-1 Q 3-0
|Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes
|1:43.558
|+0.220
|R 0-1 Q 3-0
|Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
|1:43.562
|+0.224
|R 2-0 Q 2-0
|Jenson Button - McLaren
|1:43.968
|+0.630
|-0.510
|R 2-0 Q 3-0
|Felipe Massa - Ferrari
|1:44.067
|+0.729
|+0.729
|R 0-2 Q 2-1
|Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso
|1:44.101
|+0.762
|-0.534
|R 1-0 Q 2-1
|Paul di Resta - Force India
|1:44.251
|+0.912
|R 0-1 Q 2-1
|Romain Grosjean - Lotus
|1:44.292
|+0.954
|+0.772
|R 1-2 Q 0-3
|Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
|1:44.349
|+1.011
|R 1-0 Q 3-0
|Sergio Perez - McLaren
|1:44.479
|+1.140
|+0.510
|R 0-2 Q 0-3
|Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso
|1:44.635
|+1.297
|+0.534
|R 0-1 Q 1-2
|Valtteria Bottas - Williams
|1:45.014
|+1.676
|-0.028
|R 1-0 Q 1-2
|Pastor Maldonado - Williams
|1:45.043
|+1.705
|+0.028
|R 0-1 Q 2-1
|Jules Bianchi - Marussia
|1:45.433
|+2.095
|-0.690
|R 3-0 Q 3-0
|Charles Pic - Caterham
|1:45.470
|+2.132
|-1.220
|R 3-0 Q 2-1
|Max Chilton - Marussia
|1:46.123
|+2.784
|+0.690
|R 0-3 Q 3-0
|Giedo van der Garde - Caterham
|1:46.691
|+3.352
|+1.220
|R 0-3 Q 1-2
|Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
|DNF
|R 1-0 Q 0-3
|Mark Webber - Red Bull
|DNF
|R 0-2 Q 0-2
|Adrian Sutil - Force India
|DNF
|R 1-0 Q 1-2
|Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber
|DNF
|R 0-1 Q 0-3
Race: Driver-Car Package Malaysian GP 2013
|Driver - Car
|Average
Lap Time
|Driver
Gap
|Teammate
Gap
|Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
|1:46.012
|0.000
|-0.077
|Mark Webber - Red Bull
|1:46.089
|+0.077
|+0.077
|Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes
|1:46.230
|+0.218
|-0.008
|Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
|1:46.238
|+0.226
|+0.008
|Felipe Massa - Ferrari
|1:46.470
|+0.458
|Romain Grosjean - Lotus
|1:46.647
|+0.635
|-0.231
|Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus
|1:46.878
|+0.866
|+0.231
|Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
|1:46.959
|+0.947
|-1.062
|Sergio Perez - McLaren
|1:47.304
|+1.292
|Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso
|1:47.568
|+1.556
|Valtteria Bottas - Williams
|1:47.594
|+1.582
|Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber
|1:48.022
|+2.010
|+1.062
|Jules Bianchi - Marussia
|1:49.002
|+2.990
|-1.266
|Charles Pic - Caterham
|1:49.625
|+3.613
|-0.215
|Giedo van der Garde - Caterham
|1:49.788
|+3.776
|+0.215
|Max Chilton - Marussia
|1:50.268
|+4.256
|+1.266
|Jenson Button - McLaren
|DNF
|Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso
|DNF
|Pastor Maldonado - Williams
|DNF
|Adrian Sutil - Force India
|DNF
|Paul di Resta - Force India
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso - Ferrari
|DNF
Race: Driver-Car Package Australian GP 2013
|Driver - Car
|Average
Lap Time
|Driver
Gap
|Teammate
Gap
|Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus
|1:33.159
|0.000
|-1.427
|Fernando Alonso - Ferrari
|1:33.374
|+0.215
|-0.364
|Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
|1:33.544
|+0.385
|-0.422
|Felipe Massa - Ferrari
|1:33.738
|+0.579
|+0.364
|Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes
|1:33.945
|+0.786
|Mark Webber - Red Bull
|1:33.966
|+0.807
|+0.422
|Adrian Sutil - Force India
|1:34.281
|+1.122
|-0.058
|Paul di Resta - Force India
|1:34.339
|+1.180
|+0.058
|Jenson Button - McLaren
|1:34.566
|+1.407
|-0.030
|Romain Grosjean - Lotus
|1:34.586
|+1.427
|+1.427
|Sergio Perez - McLaren
|1:34.596
|+1.437
|+0.030
|Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso
|1:34.605
|+1.446
|Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber
|1:35.304
|+2.145
|Valtteria Bottas - Williams
|1:35.435
|+2.275
|Jules Bianchi - Marussia
|1:36.514
|+3.355
|-0.866
|Charles Pic - Caterham
|1:36.766
|+3.607
|-1.089
|Max Chilton - Marussia
|1:37.380
|+4.220
|+0.866
|Giedo van der Garde - Caterham
|1:37.855
|+4.696
|+1.089
|Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso
|DNF
|Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
|DNF
|Pastor Maldonado - Williams
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
|DNF
On the race stats to get a true indication only cars that finish are included and not all cars classified as finished. An example being Lewis Hamilton in Valencia last year where he is running 4th and crashes out after getting tangled with Pastor Maldanado. Hamilton is classified as having finished in 19th place but if we include Hamilton's 19th place it messes up his stats as it's not a true performance indicator so it's just counted as a DNF.
Notes on 2013 stats-
- Malaysia - Button retires with 3 laps to go and Riccardo with 5 laps to go but both were still officially classified as both completed 90% of the race. I didn't include them as finishing laps early skews their finishing position and performance data.
- Malaysia - Controversy surrounding Red Bull team mates - Team orders were not obeyed which was good for a pure performance point of view. Vettel was on the faster tyre compound in the last stint and it has also now emerged Webber was running low on fuel and had to back off for as Vettel had no fuel problems. There is no doubt after the ill timed first pit-stop Vettel was the faster driver and deserved to come out on top regardless of ones ethical point of view on the team orders fiasco.
- Malaysia - Controversy surrounding Mercedes team mates - Mercedes was a completely different matter to Red Bull with both Hamilton and Rosberg obeying team orders to hold station but one car was clearly faster than the other. The fact the clearly faster car stayed behind the slower and artificially fixed the result lead to Rosberg been shown to have won the teammate battle on the race stats. Left the finishing stats same as the official result.