Monday, 15 April 2013

F1 Driver And Team Form Guide Chinese GP 2013

A look at the difference in driver/car packages during the Chinese grand prix. The average lap time is of the entire race which includes pitstop laps.


  Race: Driver-Car Package Chinese GP 2013
(With head to head over season where both teammates finish race and or both qualify)

Driver - CarAverage 
Lap Time		Driver
Gap 		Teammate
Gap 		Teammate
Head to Head
Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 1:43.3380.000-0.729R 2-0   Q 1-2
Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus1:43.520+0.182-0.772R 2-1   Q 3-0
Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes 1:43.558+0.220
R 0-1   Q 3-0
Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull1:43.562+0.224
R 2-0   Q 2-0
Jenson Button - McLaren1:43.968+0.630-0.510R 2-0   Q 3-0
Felipe Massa - Ferrari1:44.067+0.729+0.729R 0-2   Q 2-1
Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso1:44.101+0.762-0.534R 1-0   Q 2-1
Paul di Resta - Force India1:44.251+0.912
R 0-1   Q 2-1
Romain Grosjean - Lotus1:44.292+0.954+0.772R 1-2   Q 0-3
Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber1:44.349+1.011
R 1-0   Q 3-0
Sergio Perez - McLaren1:44.479+1.140+0.510R 0-2   Q 0-3
Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso1:44.635+1.297+0.534R 0-1   Q 1-2
Valtteria Bottas - Williams1:45.014+1.676-0.028R 1-0   Q 1-2
Pastor Maldonado - Williams1:45.043+1.705+0.028R 0-1   Q 2-1
Jules Bianchi - Marussia1:45.433+2.095-0.690R 3-0   Q 3-0
Charles Pic - Caterham1:45.470+2.132-1.220R 3-0   Q 2-1
Max Chilton - Marussia1:46.123+2.784+0.690R 0-3   Q 3-0
Giedo van der Garde - Caterham1:46.691+3.352+1.220R 0-3   Q 1-2
Nico Rosberg - MercedesDNF

R 1-0   Q 0-3
Mark Webber - Red BullDNF

R 0-2   Q 0-2
Adrian Sutil - Force IndiaDNF

R 1-0   Q 1-2
Esteban Gutierrez - SauberDNF

R 0-1   Q 0-3



  Race: Driver-Car Package Malaysian GP 2013

Driver - CarAverage 
Lap Time		Driver
Gap 		Teammate
Gap
Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 1:46.0120.000-0.077
Mark Webber - Red Bull1:46.089+0.077+0.077
Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes 1:46.230+0.218-0.008
Nico Rosberg - Mercedes1:46.238+0.226+0.008
Felipe Massa - Ferrari1:46.470+0.458
Romain Grosjean - Lotus1:46.647+0.635 -0.231
Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus1:46.878+0.866 +0.231
Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber1:46.959+0.947-1.062
Sergio Perez - McLaren1:47.304+1.292
Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso1:47.568+1.556
Valtteria Bottas - Williams1:47.594+1.582
Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber1:48.022+2.010+1.062
Jules Bianchi - Marussia1:49.002+2.990-1.266
Charles Pic - Caterham1:49.625+3.613-0.215
Giedo van der Garde - Caterham1:49.788+3.776+0.215
Max Chilton - Marussia1:50.268+4.256+1.266
Jenson Button - McLarenDNF

Daniel Ricciardo - Toro RossoDNF

Pastor Maldonado - WilliamsDNF

Adrian Sutil - Force IndiaDNF

Paul di Resta - Force IndiaDNF

Fernando Alonso - FerrariDNF




  Race: Driver-Car Package Australian GP 2013

Driver - CarAverage 
Lap Time		Driver
Gap 		Teammate
Gap
Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 1:33.1590.000-1.427
Fernando Alonso - Ferrari1:33.374+0.215-0.364
Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 1:33.544+0.385-0.422
Felipe Massa - Ferrari1:33.738+0.579+0.364
Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes1:33.945+0.786
Mark Webber - Red Bull1:33.966+0.807+0.422
Adrian Sutil - Force India1:34.281+1.122-0.058
Paul di Resta - Force India1:34.339+1.180 +0.058
Jenson Button - McLaren1:34.566+1.407-0.030
Romain Grosjean - Lotus1:34.586+1.427+1.427
Sergio Perez - McLaren1:34.596+1.437+0.030
Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso1:34.605+1.446
Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber1:35.304+2.145
Valtteria Bottas - Williams1:35.435+2.275
Jules Bianchi - Marussia1:36.514+3.355-0.866
Charles Pic - Caterham1:36.766+3.607-1.089
Max Chilton - Marussia1:37.380+4.220+0.866
Giedo van der Garde - Caterham1:37.855+4.696+1.089
Daniel Ricciardo - Toro RossoDNF

Nico Rosberg - MercedesDNF

Pastor Maldonado - WilliamsDNF

Nico Hulkenberg - SauberDNF



On the race stats to get a true indication only cars that finish are included and not all cars classified as finished. An example being Lewis Hamilton in Valencia last year where he is running 4th and crashes out after getting tangled with Pastor Maldanado. Hamilton is classified as having finished in 19th place but if we include Hamilton's 19th place it messes up his stats as it's not a true performance indicator so it's just counted as a DNF.

Notes on 2013 stats-

  • Malaysia -  Button retires with 3 laps to go and Riccardo with 5 laps to go but both were still officially classified as both completed 90% of the race. I didn't include them as finishing laps early skews their finishing position and performance data.
  • Malaysia - Controversy surrounding Red Bull team mates - Team orders were not obeyed which was good for a pure performance point of view. Vettel was on the faster tyre compound in the last stint and it has also now emerged Webber was running low on fuel and had to back off for as Vettel had no fuel problems. There is no doubt after the ill timed first pit-stop Vettel was the faster driver and deserved to come out on top regardless of ones ethical point of view on the team orders fiasco.
  • Malaysia - Controversy surrounding Mercedes team mates - Mercedes was a completely different matter to Red Bull with both Hamilton and Rosberg obeying team orders to hold station but one car was clearly faster than the other. The fact the clearly faster car stayed behind the slower and artificially fixed the result lead to Rosberg been shown to have won the teammate battle on the race stats. Left the finishing stats same as the official result.
