F1 Driver And Team Form Guide Chinese GP 2013

Race: Driver-Car Package Chin ese GP 2013

(With head to head over season where both teammates finish race and or both qualify)

Driver - Car Average

Lap Time Driver

Gap Teammate

Gap Teammate

Head to Head Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 1:43.338 0.000 -0.729 R 2-0 Q 1-2 Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 1:43.520 +0.182 -0.772 R 2-1 Q 3-0 Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes 1:43.558 +0.220

R 0-1 Q 3-0 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 1:43.562 +0.224

R 2-0 Q 2-0 Jenson Button - McLaren 1:43.968 +0.630 -0.510 R 2-0 Q 3-0 Felipe Massa - Ferrari 1:44.067 +0.729 +0.729 R 0-2 Q 2-1 Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso 1:44.101 +0.762 -0.534 R 1-0 Q 2-1 Paul di Resta - Force India 1:44.251 +0.912

R 0-1 Q 2-1 Romain Grosjean - Lotus 1:44.292 +0.954 +0.772 R 1-2 Q 0-3 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber 1:44.349 +1.011

R 1-0 Q 3-0 Sergio Perez - McLaren 1:44.479 +1.140 +0.510 R 0-2 Q 0-3 Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 1:44.635 +1.297 +0.534 R 0-1 Q 1-2 Valtteria Bottas - Williams 1:45.014 +1.676 -0.028 R 1-0 Q 1-2 Pastor Maldonado - Williams 1:45.043 +1.705 +0.028 R 0-1 Q 2-1 Jules Bianchi - Marussia 1:45.433 +2.095 -0.690 R 3-0 Q 3-0 Charles Pic - Caterham 1:45.470 +2.132 -1.220 R 3-0 Q 2-1 Max Chilton - Marussia 1:46.123 +2.784 +0.690 R 0-3 Q 3-0 Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 1:46.691 +3.352 +1.220 R 0-3 Q 1-2 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes DNF



R 1-0 Q 0-3 Mark Webber - Red Bull DNF



R 0-2 Q 0-2 Adrian Sutil - Force India DNF



R 1-0 Q 1-2 Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber DNF



R 0-1 Q 0-3

A look at the difference in driver/car packages during the Chinese grand prix. The average lap time is of the entire race which includes pitstop laps.