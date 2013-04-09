Chinese Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Chinese Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Friday BBC 2 HD 0255-0435 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

0655-0835 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.



Saturday BBC 2 HD 0355-0505 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

BBC 1 HD 0600-0830 Live coverage of Qualifying.



Sunday BBC 1 HD 0700-1015 Live coverage of Race.

BBC Red Button Freeview 1015-1115 Post-race analysis and debate.









Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0245-0450 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



0645-0900 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0345-0510 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





0600-0845 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD