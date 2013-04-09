Tuesday, 9 April 2013

Chinese Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Chinese Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Friday
BBC 2 HD
0255-0435 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

 0655-0835 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
BBC 2 HD
0355-0505 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

BBC 1 HD
0600-0830 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD
0700-1015 Live coverage of Race.

BBC Red Button Freeview
1015-1115 Post-race analysis and debate. 



Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0245-0450 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

 0645-0900 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0345-0510 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

0600-0845 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0630-1130 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0800)
