Bahrain Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Bahrain Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1710-1825 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1700-1835 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0745-0955 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
1145-1355 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
1145-1355 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0845-1010 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
1100-1340 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)