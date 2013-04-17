Wednesday, 17 April 2013

Bahrain Grand Prix TV Coverage 2013 (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the 2013 Bahrain Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1710-1825 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1700-1835 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.



Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0745-0955 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1145-1355 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0845-1010 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

1100-1340 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1130-1600 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1300)
Loading...

 
Powered by Blogger