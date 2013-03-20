Wednesday, 20 March 2013

Malaysian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Malaysian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1300-1415 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1430-1630 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.


Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0145-0350 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

0545-0750 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0445-0610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

0700-0945 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0630-1100 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0800)

Loading...

 
Powered by Blogger