Malaysian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Malaysian Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1300-1415 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1430-1630 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0145-0350 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
0545-0750 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0445-0610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
0700-0945 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0630-1100 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0800)