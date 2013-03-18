F1 Driver And Team Form Guide (Post Australia)

A look at how teammates and teams stacked up against each-other in the season starter in Melbourne, Australia. For details on how the data is compiled see below tables.



Qualifying: Driver-Car Package

(Average over season)



No. Driver - Car Q. Av (Qs) 1 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 1 (1) 2 Mark Webber - Red Bull 2 (1) 3 Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes 3 (1) 4 Felipe Massa - Ferrari 4 (1) 5 Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 5 (1) 6 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes 6 (1) 7 Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 7 (1) 8 Romain Grosjean - Lotus 8 (1) 9 Paul di Resta - Force India 9 (1) 10 Jenson Button - McLaren 10 (1) 11 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber 11 (1) 12 Adrian Sutil - Force India 12 (1) 13 Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 13 (1) 14 Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso 14 (1) 15 Sergio Perez - McLaren 15 (1) 16 Valtteria Bottas - Williams 16 (1) 17 Pastor Maldanado - Williams 17 (1) 18 Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber 18 (1) 19 Jules Bianchi - Marussia 19 (1) 20 Max Chilton - Marussia 20 (1) 21 Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 21 (1) 22 Charles Pic - Caterham 22 (1)





Race: Driver - Car Package

(Average over season)



No. Driver - Car R. Av (Rs) 1 Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 1 (1) 2 Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 2 (1) 3 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 3 (1) 4 Felipe Massa - Ferrari 4 (1) 5 Lewis Hamilton -Mercedes 5 (1) 6 Mark Webber - Red Bull 6 (1) 7 Adrian Sutil - Force India 7 (1) 8 Paul di Resta - Force India 8 (1) 9 Jenson Button - McLaren 9 (1) 10 Romain Grosjean - Lotus 10 (1) 11 Sergio Perez - McLaren 11 (1) 12 Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 12 (1) 13 Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber 13 (1) 14 Valtteria Bottas - Williams 14 (1) 15 Jules Bianchi - Marussia 15 (1) 16 Charles Pic - Caterham 16 (1) 17 Max Chilton - Marussia 17 (1) 18 Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 18 (1)

Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso Ret

Nico Rosberg - Mercedes Ret

Pastor Maldanado - Williams Ret

Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Ret





Best Qualifying Car

(Average of teammate qualifying position)



No. Qualifying Car Q. Av (Qs) 1 Red Bull 1.5 (2) 2 Mercedes

4.5 (2) = Ferrari 4.5 (2) 4 Lotus 7.5 (2) 5 Force India 10.5 (2) 6 McLaren 12.5 (2) 7 Toro Rosso 13.5 (2) 8 Sauber 14.5 (2) 10 Williams 16.5 (2) 11 Marussia 19.5 (2) 12 Caterham 21.5 (2)





Best Race Car

(Average of teammate race finish position)



No. Race Car R. Av (Rs) 1 Ferrari 3 (2) 2 Red Bull 4.5 (2) 3 Mercedes 5 (1) 4 Lotus 5.5 (2) 5 Force India 7.5 (2) 6 McLaren 10 (2) 7 Toro Rosso 12 (1) 8 Sauber 13 (1) 9 Williams 14 () 10 Marussia 16 (2) 11 Caterham 17 (2)

Biggest Qualifying Advantage Between Teamates

(Teammate finishes ahead after both complete qualifying)

No. Teammates Q. Adv 1 Sebastian Vettel vs Mark Webber 1-0 = Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg 1-0 = Felipe Massa vs Fernando Alonso 1-0 = Kimi Raikkonen vs Romain Grosjean 1-0 = Paul di Resta vs Adrian Sutil 1-0 = Jenson Button vs Sergio Perez 1-0 = Nico Hulkenberg vs Esteban Gutierrez 1-0 = Jean-Eric Vergne vs Daniel Ricciardo 1-0 = Valtteria Bottas vs Pastor Maldonado 1-0 = Jules Bianchi vs Max Chilton 1-0 = Giedo van der Garde vs Charles Pic 1-0

Biggest Race Advantage Between Teamates

(Teammate finishes ahead after both complete race)

No. Teammates R. Adv 1 Kimi Raikkonen vs Romain Grosjean 1-0 = Fernando Alonso vs Felipe Massa 1-0 = Sebastian Vettel vs Mark Webber 1-0 = Adrian Sutil vs Paul di Resta 1-0 = Jenson Button vs Sergio Perez 1-0 = Jules Bianchi vs Max Chilton 1-0 = Charles Pic vs Giedo van der Garde 1-0

The data plots out averages of driver and car performance to try and cut through the media spin and see what driver or team is performing and who isn't. One can look at the points scored for the entire gird but that can be misleading with only the top 10 awarded points and car retirements further skewing comparison.First shown are qualifying and race driver-car packages. Next the cars are ranked in qualifying and race by averaging the two drivers performances. Ranking the cars on qualifying and race average positions isn't an exact science as some drivers are obviously better than others but it gives a good idea of the grid order especially when averaging the two teammates performances.To give a true indication of low fuel one lap raw pace, qualifying penalties are obviously not included( gearbox or engine change, causing avoidable accident last GP etc).On the race stats to also get a true indication only cars that finish are included and not all cars classified as finished. An example being Lewis Hamilton in Valencia last year where he is running 4th and crashes out after getting tangled with Pastor Maldanado. Hamilton is classified as having finished in 19th place but if we include Hamilton's 19th place it messes up his stats as it's not a true performance indicator so it's just counted as a DNF.