Australian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Australian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Saturday

BBC 1 HD

1300-1405 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1 HD

1420-1620 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.









Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0100-0320 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



0515-0730 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0245-0410 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





0500-0745 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

0430-0900 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0600)