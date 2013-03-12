Australian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Australian Grand Prix is as follows -
BBC
Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1300-1405 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1420-1620 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.
Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0100-0320 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.
0515-0730 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
0515-0730 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.
Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0245-0410 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.
0500-0745 Live coverage of Qualifying.
Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0430-0900 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0600)