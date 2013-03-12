Tuesday, 12 March 2013

Australian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Australian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Saturday
BBC 1 HD
1300-1405 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1 HD
1420-1620 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.


Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0100-0320 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

0515-0730 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0245-0410 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

0500-0745 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
0430-0900 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 0600)

