United States Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the United States Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Saturday

BBC 2

2100-2215 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1

2225-0025 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.









Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1445-1650 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1845-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1445-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1700-1945 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1730-2215 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)