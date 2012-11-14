Wednesday, 14 November 2012

United States Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the United States Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Saturday
BBC 2
2100-2215 Delayed Highlights coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
BBC 1
2225-0025 Delayed Highlights coverage of Race.


Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1445-1650 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1845-2100 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1445-1610 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

1700-1945 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1730-2215 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1900)

Loading...

 
Powered by Blogger