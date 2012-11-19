F1 Driver And Team Form Guide (Pre Brazilian GP)

A look at how teammates and teams are stacking up against each-other in the run up to the season finale in Sao Paula, Brazil. The data is taken from the beginning of the season in Melbourne up to and including the last grand prix in Austin, USA. For details on how the data is compiled see below tables.



Qualifying: Driver-Car Package

(Average over season)



No. Driver - Car Q. Av (Qs) 1 Lewis Hamilton - McLaren 3.2 (19) 2 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 4.2 (19) 3 Mark Webber - Red Bull 5.6 (19) 4 Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 6.5 (19) 5 Jenson Button - McLaren 6.7 (19) 6 Romain Grosjean - Lotus 7.5 (18) 7 Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 7.6 (19) 8 Michael Schumacher - Mercedes 8.7 (19) 9 Pastor Maldanado - Williams 8.9 (19) 10 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes 9.5 (19) 11 Felipe Massa - Ferrari 10.1 (19) 12 Kamui Kobayashi - Sauber 11.6 (19) = Paul Di Resta - Force India 11.6 (19) = Nico Hulkenberg - Force India 11.6 (19) 15 Sergio Perez - Sauber 12.2 (19) 16 Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso 14.8 (19) = Bruno Senna - Williams 14.8 (19) 18 Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 16.7 (19) 19 Heikki Kovalainen - Caterham 19.0 (19) 20 Vitaly Petrov - Caterham 19.8 (19) 21 Timo Glock - Marussia 21.2 (18) 22 Charles Pic - Marussia 21.9 (19) 23 Pedro De la Rosa - HRT 22.5 (19) 24 Narain Karthikeyan - HRT 23.6 (19)





Race: Driver - Car Package

(Average over season)



No. Driver - Car R. Av (Rs) 1 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 3.3 (17) 2 Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 3.4 (17) 3 Lewis Hamilton - McLaren 4.4 (14) 4 Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 5.2 (19) 5 Mark Webber - Red Bull 5.4 (16) 6 Jenson Button - McLaren 5.9 (15) 7 Romain Grosjean - Lotus 6.5 (11) 8 Michael Schumacher - Mercedes 8.2 (11) 9 Felipe Massa - Ferrari 8.3 (18) 10 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes 8.4 (16) 11 Sergio Perez - Sauber 8.9 (14) 12 Kamui Kobayashi - Sauber 9.3 (14) 13 Nico Hulkenberg - Force India 9.4 (16) 14 Paul Di Resta - Force India 9.9 (18) 15 Bruno Senna - Williams 10.8 (15) 16 Pastor Maldanado - Williams 10.9 (13) 17 Daniel Ricciardo - Toro Rosso 12.0 (18) 18 Jean-Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 12.5 (15) 19 Heikki Kovalainen - Caterham 16.6 (18) = Vitaly Petrov - Caterham 16.6 (16) 21 Timo Glock - Marussia 17.2 (17) 22 Charles Pic - Marussia 18.5 (13) 23 Pedro De la Rosa - HRT 19.3 (14) 24 Narain Karthikeyan - HRT 20.4 (11)





Best Qualifying Car

(Average of teammate qualifying position)



No. Qualifying Car Q. Av (Qs) 1 McLaren 4.9 (38) 2 Red Bull 5.1 (38) 3 Lotus 7.8 (37) 4 Ferrari 8.2 (38) 5 Mercedes 9.0 (38) 6 Force India 11.7 (38) = Sauber 11.7 (38) 8 Williams 12.0 (38) 9 Toro Rosso 15.8 (38) 10 Caterham 19.3 (38) 11 Marussia 21.7 (37) 12 HRT 23.0 (38)





Best Race Car

(Average of teammate race finish position)



No. Race Car R. Av (Rs) 1 Red Bull 4.4 (33) 2 McLaren 5.3 (29) 3 Ferrari 5.9 (35) 4 Lotus 6.0 (30) 5 Mercedes 7.8 (27) 6 Sauber 8.8 (28) 7 Force India 9.6 (34) 8 Williams 11.0 (28) 9 Toro Rosso 12.3 (33) 10 Caterham 16.5 (34) 11 Marussia 17.7 (30) 12 HRT 19.8 (25)

Biggest Qualifying Advantage Between Teamates

(Teammate finishes ahead after both complete qualifying)

No. Teammates Q. Adv 1 Fernando Alonso vs Felipe Massa 17-2 = Pedro De la Rosa vs Narain Karthikeyan 17-2 = Pastor Maldonado vs Bruno Senna 17-2 4 Lewis Hamilton vs Jenson Button 16-3 5 Daniel Ricciardo vs Jean-Eric Vergne 15-4 6 Heikki Kovalainen vs Vitaly Petrov 13-6 7 Timo Glock vs Charles Pic 12-6 8 Sebastian Vettel vs Mark Webber 11-8 = Nico Hulkenberg vs Paul DiResta 11-8 10 Romain Grosjean vs Kimi Raikkonen 10-8 11 Michael Schumacher vs Nico Rosberg 10-9 = Sergio Perez vs Kamui Kobayashi 10-9

Biggest Race Advantage Between Teamates

(Teammate finishes ahead after both complete race)

No. Teammates R. Adv 1 Fernando Alonso vs Felipe Massa 16-0 2 Pedro De la Rosa vs Narain Karthikeyan 8-0 3 Kimi Raikkonen vs Romain Grosjean 10-2 4 Lewis Hamilton vs Jenson Button 9-4 5 Sebastian Vettel vs Mark Webber 11-5 6 Michael Schumacher vs Nico Rosberg 6-3 = Timo Glock vs Charles Pic 8-4 8 Sergio Perez vs Kamui Kobayashi 6-4 9 Daniel Ricciardo vs Jean-Eric Vergne 8-6 10 Nico Hulkenberg vs Paul DiResta 9-7 = Vitaly Petrov vs Heikki Kovalainen 9-7 12 Bruno Senna vs Pastor Maldonado 7-7

The data plots out averages of driver and car performance to try and cut through the media spin and see what driver or team is performing and who isn't. One can look at the points scored for the entire gird but that can be misleading with only the top 10 awarded points and car retirements further skewing comparison.First shown are qualifying and race driver-car packages. Next the cars are ranked in qualifying and race by averaging the two drivers performances. Ranking the cars on qualifying and race average positions isn't an exact science as some drivers are obviously better than others but it gives a good idea of the grid order especially when averaging the two teammates performances.To give a true indication of low fuel one lap raw pace, qualifying penalties are obviously not included( gearbox or engine change, causing avoidable accident last GP etc). Concerning Hamilton's and Vettel's qualifying disqualifications I left them in their original grid slot as all we are really concerned about here is tracking true driver and car performance. The shortage of fuel in both instances would not have gave a significant gain or changed their position relative to their teammate.On the race stats to also get a true indication only cars that finish are included and not all cars classified as finished. An example being Lewis Hamilton in Valencia where he is running 4th and crashes out after getting tangled with Pastor Maldanado. Hamilton is classified as having finished in 19th place but if we include Hamilton's 19th place it messes up his stats as it's not a true performance indicator so it's just counted as a DNF.