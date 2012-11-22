Brazilian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Brazilian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC





Friday

BBC Red Button Freeview

1155-1335 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1555-1735 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

BBC Red Button Freeview

1255-1405 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.



BBC 1

1500-1730 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

BBC 1

1500-1815 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1600)



BBC Red Button Freeview 1815-1915 Post-race analysis and debate. 1500-1815 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1600)







Sky





Friday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1145-1350 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.



1545-1800 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.









Saturday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1245-1410 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.





1500-1745 Live coverage of Qualifying.









Sunday

Sky Sports F1 HD

1430-1915 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1600)