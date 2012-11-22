Thursday, 22 November 2012

Brazilian Grand Prix TV Coverage (BBC & Sky)

The television coverage in the UK for the Brazilian Grand Prix is as follows -

BBC

Friday
BBC Red Button Freeview
1155-1335 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1555-1735 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
BBC Red Button Freeview
1255-1405 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

BBC 1
1500-1730 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday

BBC 1
1500-1815  Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1600)

BBC Red Button Freeview
1815-1915 Post-race analysis and debate.


Sky

Friday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1145-1350 Live coverage of the 1st practice session.

1545-1800 Live coverage of the 2nd practice session.


Saturday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1245-1410 Live coverage of the 3rd practice session.

1500-1745 Live coverage of Qualifying.


Sunday
Sky Sports F1 HD
1430-1915 Live coverage of Race. (Race starts at 1600)

