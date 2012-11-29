BBC & Sky F1 Viewing Figures 2012

Barney Francis, the managing director of Sky Sports said recently in The Times newspaper; "There are more people watching Formula One than ever before". So the spin continues even though any regular Joe can check the figures on BARB and see the massive fall in viewers from last year.
Considering how much they paid for the TV rights and with such a low viewership it is debatable new subscribers are making this a worthwhile venture for Sky. It also can't be economical flying their big production crew around the world and paying Mr Brundle's salary along with virtually every other British ex F1 driver on their team.
Below are the BBC/Sky 2012 Formula One viewing figures for races over the season. Korea or India Sky rerun figures were unobtainable but judging on the other Sky rerun figures they are extremely small and would make virtually no difference.
Considering how much they paid for the TV rights and with such a low viewership it is debatable new subscribers are making this a worthwhile venture for Sky. It also can't be economical flying their big production crew around the world and paying Mr Brundle's salary along with virtually every other British ex F1 driver on their team.
Below are the BBC/Sky 2012 Formula One viewing figures for races over the season. Korea or India Sky rerun figures were unobtainable but judging on the other Sky rerun figures they are extremely small and would make virtually no difference.
|BBC 2011
|Sky + BBC 2012
|Difference
|Australia
|4.2m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.71 + 0.20) + (2.7) = 3.6m
|-0.6m
|Malaysia
|4.5m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.91 + 0.07) + (2.7) = 3.7m
|-0.8m
|China
|4.7m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.50 + 0.05) + (2.9 + 1.6) = 5.1m
|+0.4m
|Bahrain
|4.8m(2010 race)
|0.82 + 3.7 = 4.5m
|-0.3m
|Spain
|4.8m
|0.52 + 3.5 = 4.0m
|-0.8m
|Monaco
|5.2m
|0.57 + 3.1 = 3.7m
|-1.5m
|Canada
|6.3m
|0.92 + 2.3 = 3.1m
|-3.2m
|Valencia
|3.9m
|0.53 + 3.8 = 4.3m
|+0.4m
|Great Britain
|4.9m
|0.46 + 3.2 = 3.7m
|-1.2m
|Germany
|4.3m
|0.99 + 1.9 = 2.9m
|-1.4m
|Hungary
|4.7m
|0.72 + 3.6 = 4.3m
|-0.4m
|Belgium
|3.7m
|0.37 + 2.8 = 3.2m
|-0.5m
|Italy
|4.2m
|0.72 + 3.6 = 4.3m
|+0.1m
|Singapore
|4.3m
|0.48 + 3.4 = 3.9m
|-0.4m
|Japan
|4.4m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.39 + 0.12) + 2.4 = 2.9m
|-1.5m
|Korea
|4.1m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.27 + ?) + (1.62 + 1.56) = 3.5m
|-0.6m
|India
|5.6m(Early race + Rerun)
|(0.56 + ?) + 2.8 = 3.4m
|-2.2m
|Abu Dhabi
|4.7m
|0.54 + 3.9 = 4.4m
|-0.3m
|USA
|No Race
|0.86 + 2.2 = 3.1m
|Low
|Brazil
|4.9m
|0.54 + 5.2 = 5.7m
|+0.8
|=
|88.2m
|Sky(12.0) + BBC(62.2) =74.2m
(Excluding USA)
|-14.0m
(-16%)
Source Barb.co.uk